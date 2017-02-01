Bryan family reacts to police issuing arrest in relation to son’s death

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – It was a murder that sparked a community movement to stop the violence. Now, 2 years later, police believe they’ve caught the man responsible.

Lawrence Bryan’s family launched a campaign to end violence in Savannah after his death. Their message is the same, but now it means a little more knowing that they could soon have justice themselves.

“I am so thankful that we have the opportunity to find out who killed our son,” says Linda Wilder-Bryan, Lawrence’s mother.

Metro police believe Timone Hooper is responsible for shooting and killing Lawrence Bryan IV. It was a murder that changed this family, but they turned anger into action.

Byran is survived by his son Lawrence V. His mom and dad created a foundation in his memory but also for their campaign to help other families who have lost loved ones.

“When we set a table, or when we go on vacation Lawrence is not there. So this is why we fight,” says Wilder-Bryan.

A fight that’s lasted more than a year. The Bryan’s say they never lost hope even when the odds were not in their favor. we asked our crime expert Gerry Long about the likelihood of Metro making a break in a case this far from the date of the smoking gun.

“The further away it gets the more difficult it becomes, says WSAV crime expert Gerry Long who adds,”Normally within 72, well 48 to 72 hours they actually know who the person is who’s committed the homicide but you knowing and me knowing is not sufficient to bring it to court.”

Now police believe they have sufficient evidence. They issued arrest warrants to hopper who is already behind bars. He’ll have his day in court and the Bryan family will be right there.

“We cannot wait for court, can you wait for court, ‘can’t wait’ we can’t wait,” says Linda and Lawrence.

We should know when Hooper will have his day in court before the end of the week.