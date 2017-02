Armstrong State, Georgia Southern merger heads to Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA (WSAV) – WSAV has been following the merger between Armstrong State and Georgia Southern since the beginning and now another step is being taken to move the consolidation process forward.

READ: BOARD OF REGENTS APPROVES PROPOSAL TO CONSOLIDATE ARMSTRONG STATE, GEORGIA SOUTHERN

NEWS 3’s Courtney Cole breaks down the first meeting between the implementation group meeting and University System of Georgia’s Chancellor.

READ: GEORGIA SOUTHERN PRESIDENT JAIMIE HEBERT RELEASES STATEMENT ON MERGER