Applications now being accepted for the Savannah Youth Ambassador Summer Institute

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah is now accepting applications for the 2017 Savannah Youth Ambassador Summer Institute. Interested parties should complete the online application at www.savannahga.gov/sya. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017.

Savannah Youth Ambassadors (SYA) is an intensive leadership training institute for high school students living in Savannah, GA. SYA is open to all rising 9th – 12th graders that reside within the incorporated city limits of the City of Savannah. Participants will be chosen through a selective application process. Space is limited to 50 participants.

The mission of SYA is to provide Savannah’s youth with training, community resources, and guidance to increase their knowledge of self, build their personal capacity for leadership, and to foster civic engagement within Savannah’s communities.

This mission is fulfilled through hands-on training sessions, covering such topics as asset mapping, team building, leadership styles, active listening, diversity, public speaking, conflict resolution, environmental sustainability, and social media. SYA explore various neighborhoods, civic, academic and cultural institutions, as well as participate in Make a Difference community impact projects. In 2017, participants will design, organize and host the first annual Savannah Youth Conference.

SYA Summer Institute runs for four weeks from June 6 – June 29, 2017. Sessions are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Armstrong Atlantic State University and various locations throughout the City.

Participants completing the SYA Summer Institute receive community service hours. SYA is a no-cost program sponsored by the City of Savannah’s Department of Community Planning and Development.

For more information contact the Department of Community Planning and Development at 912-651-6520.