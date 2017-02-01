Applications now being accepted for Savannah Youth Ambassador Summer Institute

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – If you’re looking to enroll your child as a Savannah Youth Ambassador (SYA) now is the time. The application deadlines is at 5 pm on Friday, March 31.

SYA is an “intensive leadership training institute” for high school students currently residing in the incorporated city limits of the City of Savannah. The program is open to all rising 9th through 12th graders at no-cost and sponsored by the City of Savannah’s Department of Community Planning and Development.

According to a release from the City, participants will be chosen through a selective application process with a limit of 50 members. The SYA Summer institute is a four-week program from June 6-29. Sessions are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays from 9-2 pm at Armstrong State University and other locations throughout the city.

Those enrolled in the Summer Institute will be given community services hours.

SYA aims to provide Savannah’s youth with training, community resources and guidance to help grow their knowledge of self, build personal capacity for leadership and foster civic engagement within the community. They do this by giving hands-on training like team building, leadership styles, conflict resolution, public speaking social media nad diversity.

SYA members also explore different neighborhoods, civic, academic and cultural institutions as well as participate in Make a Difference community impact projects.

Participants will also design, organize and host the first annual Savannah Youth Conference.

For more information contact the Department of Community Planning and Development at (912)651-6520.