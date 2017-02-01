American Red Cross joins partners in opening resource center for disaster survivors

Albany, Ga. (WSAV) – The American Red Cross is partnering with other local disaster assistance organizations to open a “one-stop shop” for survivors of the South Georgia tornadoes and storms. Beginning February 2, the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be open from

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed at 5 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday) at 2602 Dawson Road in Albany. Trained English and Spanish-speaking caseworkers will be available at the MARC to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork, and locate assistance for their specific disaster-caused needs, such as replacement medications, groceries and other items.

Representatives from multiple disaster relief organizations will also be on hand at the MARC to assist disaster survivors. Partner agencies will include the Salvation Army, Tzu Chi, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Economic Development Authority, Church of the Brethren and more.

“The Red Cross is proud to join our partners in South Georgia to help survivors of the recent tornadoes and storms navigate the road to recovery,” said Chris Baker, Red Cross Disaster Officer for Georgia. “Already, this community has pulled together to help their neighbors affected by the tornadoes and the Red Cross will continue to be here to help people in the weeks and months to come.”

There will also be agencies that can help with those who need long-term recovery assistance such as rebuilding and repairing of homes. Individuals and families can meet with agencies for referrals or other long term recovery services if your family is not eligible for government assistance or if that assistance is inadequate to meet your needs.

Individuals and families applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. Childcare and snacks will be provided.

HOW YOU CAN HELP All Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible through the generosity of the community. The Red Cross depends on the generous support of the American public to assist people affected by disasters. If you would like to help, please consider making a donation today by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donors can designate their donation to the Southern Tornadoes and Storms relief efforts by choosing that option when donating. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

