The Bridge: 3rd Annual Island Women’s Day January 3rd

By Published:
island-womens-day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Grab your girlfriends or come make some new ones for Island Women’s Day at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer on Wilmington Island. It’s only $20 for the all day Health & Safety sessions and lunch is provided.

Sessions include self-defense, finances, nutrition, forgiveness and caregiver assistance. WSAV Crime Consultant Gerry Long is the keynote speaker.

It’s from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM at 51 Willmington Island Road in Savannah.

Call 912-897-1133 or visit www.RedeemerSav.org to register.

