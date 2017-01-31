St. Peter the Apostle hosts Catholic Schools’ Deanery Spelling Bee

WILMINGTON ISLAND, GA (WSAV) – Twenty contestants from five local schools will be participating in the Catholic Schools’ Deanery Spelling Bee as over 200 students watch them compete for top honors.

The spelling bee will be Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 am at 7020 Concord Road on Wilmington Island (St. Peter the Apostle Parish Center).

The schools participating are St. Peter the Apostle, St. James, St. Frances Cabrini, Blessed Sacrament and St. Francis Xavier from Brunswick. Each school will have four contestants each, 1 contestant from grade 5-8 according to a release from St. Peter the Apostle.

The competition has played an important role during the events for Catholic Schools Week for over 20 years that highlights the academic success of Catholic Schools.