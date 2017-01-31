Senator David Perdue announces senate Armed Services subcommittee assignments

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator David Perdue today announced his subcommittee assignments for the 115th Congress on the Senate Armed Services Committee: Readiness and Personnel, Emerging Threats and Capabilities, and the newly-created Cybersecurity Subcommittee.

“General Mattis made it abundantly clear that readiness must be our top priority if we are to successfully address the global security crisis we face today. We need to have a serious debate about our funding goals in order meet our military’s needs now and in the future. That means making tough decisions and setting smarter priorities that will help us combat new challenges and increase the lethality of our force on all fronts. My subcommittee assignments will help me understand the full scope of threats, and how we can better address them from a management perspective.”