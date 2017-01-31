Senate Democrats boycott President Trump’s Cabinet nominees

(CNN) – In a surprise turn of events, Senate Democrats announced that they are boycotting a committee vote on two of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, drawing fury from Republicans.

The Senate Finance Committee was set to vote on the nominations of Rep. Tom Price to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and Steve Mnuchin for Treasury secretary.

Trump began his 11th day in office shrouded in crisis, criticized for a chaotic unveiling of immigration measures and under new scrutiny after he fired the nation’s top law enforcement officer who refused to enforce them.

Trump is scheduled to unveil his Supreme Court nominee at 8 p.m. ET. CNN will have full coverage of that, and a town hall with Rep. Nancy Pelosi at 9 p.m. ET.

In a column for CNN, Pelosi criticized Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare, writing that it would “lead to death, disability and suffering.”