Savannah Urban Garden Alliance expands School Garden Manager program

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Gould Elementary School and Charles Ellis Montessori Academy have been selected by the Savannah Urban Garden Alliance (SUGA) to receive help under the school garden program beginning in February.

Savannah Victory Gardens will serve in the school garden manager position.

The purpose of the School Garden Manager program is to help increase the use of existing school gardens and related course work by taking the time constraints off the teachers that are needed to maintain basic gardens.

Research has proven that garden-based learning helps with increased nutrition awareness, environmental awareness, learning achievements, life skills, health, and wellness according to a release from SUGA.

SUGA launched the program at Coastal Middle School in April 2016. The organization’s goal is to eventually be able to offer the program to all Savannah-Chatham County public schools that have a school garden. The school garden manager costs $300 per school per month, and SUGA is actively fundraising to expand the program. The organization’s current fundraising endeavors include plans for a spring dinner event at the Florence restaurant. SUGA is also a current participant in the Lucky’s Market Bags for Change program.

Savannah Urban Garden Alliance (SUGA) is a non-profit organization that aims to increase access and awareness to local, healthy food, one garden at a time. The organization supports the gardening movement in Savannah’s communities through outreach and education. Current initiatives include a garden tool drive that will result in the distribution or loan of tools, for free, to area gardens. SUGA also hosts a monthly networking event for gardeners and their supporters, building awareness and community amongst area gardens.