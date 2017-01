The 28th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival welcomes the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble of Denver, Colorado back to town for a FREE performance in the Savannah Civic Center’s Johnny Mercer Theater. The event takes place Friday, Feb 3, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

This year, there is open seating. FREE TICKETS WILL NOT BE DISTRIBUTED AND ARE NOT REQUIRED.

WSAV is a proud media sponsor.

Click here for more information or call: 912-358-4309.