One week later… Red Cross relief ongoing

Savannah, GA – Monday, January 31, 2017 – One week into providing disaster relief for thousands of residents impacted by tornadoes in South Georgia, the American Red Cross continues to meet immediate emergency needs while helping families and communities through the recovery process.

Red Cross Gallery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

With power restored in most areas and clean-up well underway, one Red Cross shelter at the Albany Civic Center (100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany GA 3170) remains open.

Our American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia chapter has deployed 16 volunteers to assist in the areas of damage assessment, mass feeding, sheltering and client casework.

Red Cross caseworkers are meeting one-on-one with individuals still at the shelter today and are also coordinating with community partners including the Albany Dept. of Economic and Community Affairs, the Homeless Coalition, the Salvation Army and the Rescue Mission to ensure all residents have a recovery plan in place.

As we continue to provide critical relief to those affected by the tornadoes that hit South Georgia last week, the Red Cross is helping residents start the recovery process by connecting them to services and resources they need, including limited financial assistance for those who qualify.

People who may be eligible for Red Cross financial assistance should register by calling 229-436-4845. For more information follow us on Facebook @ARCSWGA or visit www.redcross.org/georgia.

Red Cross support to the community will continue through mobile outreach in hard-hit areas and casework. Impacted residents in need of emergency help are urged to call the Red Cross office today or call to make an appointment to meet one-on-one with a Red Cross caseworker.

In response to the tornadoes to date, 215 Red Cross disaster workers and 15 Emergency Response Vehicles have helped to:

Operate and support 4 shelters for those impacted by the devastating storm.

Provide a safe refuge for 106 people resulting in nearly 627 overnight stays in shelters, including cots, blankets, meals, personal hygiene kits, and health and emotional support.

Serve more than 15,496 meals and 26,541 snacks in shelters and through mobile outreach with food preparation support from the Salvation Army, Second Harvest Food Bank and other community partners.

Distribute more than 10,025 bulk supplies such as rakes, shovels, work gloves and kitchen items in hard-hit areas.

In addition to client casework for dozens of families, make more than 1,760 health and mental health contacts to provide help and hope to those suffering.

Disasters like the recent tornadoes in South Georgia create more needs than any one organization can meet on its own. The Red Cross is grateful to the entire response community – government agencies, other non-profit groups, faith-based organizations, area businesses and others who are coming together to coordinate emergency relief efforts in Albany and surrounding communities.

HOW YOU CAN HELP All Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible through the generosity of the community. The Red Cross depends on the generous support of the American public to assist people affected by disasters. If you would like to help, please consider making a donation today by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donors can designate their donation to the Southern Tornadoes and Storms relief efforts by choosing that option when donating. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

About the American Red Cross: