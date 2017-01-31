Help find the Parker’s convenience store robber

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Scary moments for a cashier and one customer last night at Parker’s convenience store: located on Skidaway and East East Derenne.

A robber pointed and poked at the cashier with a gun; demanding money. The man eventually jumped the counter – that is when Parkers’ official say- the suspect ran away.

Authorities are asking viewers of this footage to help identify the robber and put this criminal behind bars.

Call CrimeStoppers

If you have any information — call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.