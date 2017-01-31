Britain’s Prince Charles says the world is in danger of forgetting the lessons of World War Two.

Prince Charles words came Monday during a fundraising event in London for the World Jewish Relief Charity, which is working with people who are fleeing Syria and seeking new lives in Greece, Turkey and the UK.

The prince told the invited guests that he admired the charity for reaching out beyond its own community to help anyone, regardless of their faith.

The charity was founded in 1933 to support people fleeing persecution from Nazi Europe.

The charity now supports vulnerable people in 18 countries through activities including disaster relief, employment skills and providing older people with food, medicine, and companionship.

“So the determination of World Jewish Relief to help those in need regardless of their faith is one reason why I have long been drawn to it. It seems to me that in reaching beyond your own community you set an example for us all of true compassion and true friendship.”

“The work of World Jewish Relief enables us to rally together, to do what we can to support people practically, emotionally and spiritually, particularly at a time when the horrific lessons of the last war seem to be in increasing danger of being forgotten.”