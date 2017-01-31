AWWIN: Changing lives one woman at a time

AWWIN (Assisting Working Women in Need), Inc. is a non-profit organization designed to help single, working, low-income women and their children through support services.

According to AWWIN’s website, over the past fifteen years, it has assisted more than 1,500 families in Savannah and the Coastal Empire.

Founder, Sarahlyn U. Phillips joins the conversation with information on how you can help them raise money for their latest endeavor.

Top Ten Working Women of the Year 2017 Calendar

The calendars are a fundraiser for the ACAPP (AWWIN Childcare Assisting Planning Program) which provides low-income, single, working mothers with stipends for childcare and after school care.

The pilot program will kick off in October.

http://www.awwin.org/content/top-ten-working-women-year-2017-calendar