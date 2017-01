SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – You the viewers have been tremendous help to Fugitive Files by helping put away criminals.

With your help Fugitive Files has put another criminal behind bars. Ryan Matthews was wanted on a warrant by Superior Court.

Matthews was picked up Sunday and is the 196th suspect arrested after being profiled on Fugitive Files.

Please tune in every Thursday to watch Fugitive Files and please continue to help WSAV News 3 team keep our streets safe.