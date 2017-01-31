A new therapy where people are wrapped in large swaddling cloth is gaining traction in Japan.

The age-old practice of swaddling babies is being turned in to a therapy for adults in Tokyo to alleviate posture and stiffness, mostly after giving birth.

“Adult wrapping”, the therapy is gaining traction especially amongst post-natal women after taking the internet by storm.

At a recent session in Tokyo organized by a non-profit organization dedicated to new moms, about five women gathered at a local community center to try it out, some for the first time.

Each woman took turns to tie each other in a large cloth from head to toe and in a cross-legged position, with the guidance from the session’s organizer.

They also swayed lightly from side-to-side after being laid gently on their backs in the hope of helping loosening the muscles and bones.

Some were given the option to use a colored cloth to help simulate different environments as they lay completely covered in the white cloths.

Many of the participants described the feeling of a warm embrace once swaddled in cloth.

The organizer said the practice was first devised by a famous midwife from Kyoto city, and was especially devised for women suffering from post-natal stiffness in their shoulders or hips.

Health care professionals are not convinced the therapy has any lasting medical benefits