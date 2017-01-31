1 arrested in Mercy Boulevard death investigation

SAVANNAH,Ga. (WSAV/SCMPD)– Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police with assistance from Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested John Padgett, 30, on Monday, Jan. 30, charging him with murder in the death of Wynesha Medley, 26, days earlier.

Padgett was taken into custody at about 7:00 p.m. at his Port Wentworth residence. He was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center without incident.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, officers were called to the apartment of Wynesha Medley for a welfare check. Medley was found deceased inside of the apartment.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.