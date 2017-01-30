UPDATE: BRINKS guard shoots two suspects in robbery attempt

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Metro has released the names of the suspects involved in Monday afternoons attempted armored truck robbery.

Gregory Plair, 32, and Joshua Scott, 21, face three charges after attempting to rob a BRINKS armored truck just outside of Uncle Bob’s Storage off of Abercorn Street near Harry S. Truman Parkway.

It happened at 3:20 Monday afternoon when police said the two approached the truck with intent of hijacking it and stealing everything inside.

One of the two BRINKS security guards stopped them by shooting both suspects.

Plair and Scott fled the scene.

One was caught in a nearby apartment complex while the other was caught at the hospital moments later.

Police said this wouldn’t have been possible without the help from the community.

“We had a great timely response by the officers in the area and we had some concerned citizens that helped us and guided us to the right direction and that’s one of the reasons why this turned out as well as it did,” Captain Ashley Brown, with Savannah – Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, said.

The suspects suffered non-life threatening injuries. We have reached out to BRINKS for a statement, but have yet to hear back.