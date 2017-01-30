Three people are in custody after undercover sting operation

SAVANNAH, Georgia (January 30, 2017): Three people are in custody following an operation conducted by the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT).

Earlier this month, CNT agents working in an undercover capacity received information of possible methamphetamine sales occurring at a residence in the 200 block of Windsor Road.



Nina Shuman Vickery Crawford Vickery Charles Yates

CNT identified the residence and conducted a search at the location on the evening of January 26. The search resulted in the seizure of crystal methamphetamine, three firearms, and items consistent with the manufacturing of counterfeit U.S. money. More than $1,100 in true U.S. currency was also seized.

CNT arrested the homeowner, 34-year-old Crawford Vickery IV. Vickery, a convicted felon, was charged with multiple charges to include Possession of Methamphetamine, three counts Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Forgery in the 2nd Degree.

The following day, CNT arrested Vickery’s wife, 37-year-old Nina Shuman-Vickery and 51-year-old Charles “Teton” Yates in connection with the incident.

All three persons are being held at the Chatham County Detention Center and are expected to be arraigned today in the Recorder’s Court of Chatham County, Georgia.

CNT continued to work the investigation jointly with the United States Secret Service and additional arrests/charges are possible.