Savannah Arts Academy students make junk funky

They. Came. To. SLAY! And from the looks of the crowd, mission accomplished!

Savannah Arts Academy’s 9th annual Junk 2 Funk Fashion show met record breaking numbers. In fact, reserved tickets for all three shows sold out within a matter of minutes after going up on line.

The concept is simple but the outcome is extraordinary- taking trash and turning it into fierce fashion!

ALL of the designers, models, crew and support staff are Savannah Arts students- working under the direction of the visual arts department and school staff.

This year’s theme- Savannah Safari.