Our Hometown: ‘Princess Diaries Benefit’ tonight!

Collins Quarters and Helping Hands of Savannah are teaming up to help create an unforgettable evening for local girls who’ve lost their fathers- and they need your help!

Join them tonight from 6 to 11 at Collins Quarters at 151 Bull Street for the Princess Diaries Benefit.

The event will support and help raise money for “The Princess Ball,” a Father Daughter Gala Dance, scheduled for February.

The ball will be for girls ages 5 to 16. For those who don’t have fathers to escort them, local first responders and military will do the honors.

For more information, check out the Princess Diaries Benefit page on Facebook.

Meanwhile, if you know a girl who may want to attend the ball, email:

SavannahPrincessBall@gmail.com