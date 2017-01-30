Opposition to President Trump’s travel ban is spilling over from the streets to the courtroom

(NBC News)

More federal lawsuits were filed Monday.

Two new federal lawsuits were filed in Washington state and Virginia, where a Muslim civil rights group argues it’s not only unconstitutional, but puts American Muslims in danger.

“It is giving greenlight for people to go after Muslims, to discriminate against Muslims,” said Nihad Awad, National Executive Director of the Council on American Islamic Relations.

At least a dozen Congressional Republicans are now publicly opposing the ban.

As protests continue, the White House is in full defense mode.

“We’re going to put the safety of Americans first. We’re not going to wait and react,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Spicer argued 109 detentions over the weekend was a minor inconvenience to keep America safe.

“He’s going to do everything in his power to stop every threat and potential threat. That’s the key in this: how do we get ahead of threats?” Spicer said.