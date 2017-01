NRF Says Consumers Will Spend $14.1 Billion on 2017 Super Bowl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV News 3) / (NBC News) A third of all Americans will sit down in front of a TV this Sunday for the Super Bowl, but chances are it won’t be their own. A National Retail Federation survey finds more than half will be watching someplace other than their home.

“More people are actually planning to attend a house party for the Super Bowl or visit their local bar,” says the federation’s Ana Serafin-Smith.

That’s one of the reasons why overall Super Bowl spending will be down this year. Fewer new TV sets are being purchased.

Another finding in the Retail Federation’s poll of 7,600 consumers is that a fourth of all viewers say they tune in just for the commercials.

According to the National Retail Federation

American consumers will spend an average of $75 for a total of $14.1 billion as an estimated 188.5 million watch the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on February 5, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual Super Bowl Spending Survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics. Viewership is about the same as last year’s 188.9 million but the spending is down from an average of $82 and a total of $15.5 billion.

(Click to See Report)