Mohamed Abrini, a key suspect in attacks in Paris and Brussels, was transferred to France to be indicted by a judge.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mohamed Abrini, one of the key suspects in the November 2015 attacks in Paris and the March 2016 attacks in Brussels, was transferred to France, Monday– to be indicted.

A judicial source says the 32 year old had been in detention in a prison in central Belgium, and would not be spending more than 24 hours in Paris, local French media said.

In Abrini’s first personal appearance in France, he was indicted for the November 13th attacks in Paris and Saint-Denis, for which he was suspected of playing a role in organizing.

The attacks in Paris and Saint-Denis killed 130 people and injured hundreds.

Two days before the attacks, he was filmed in a motorway gas station, in the direction of Paris, accompanied by Salah Abdeslam, the sole survivor among the November 13th suspected attackers.

The Belgian-Moroccan is also suspected of having accompanied two suicide bombers in Brussels airport on March 22nd, and to have left a bomb hidden in a bag there.

He admitted to being the “man in the hat,” based on images captured by surveillance cameras.

The Brussels bombings killed 32 people.

Abrini was arrested in Brussels in April 2016.