Four boaters rescued from Cat Island Creek near Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (AP) – Four men have been rescued after their boat sank in Cat Island Creek near Port Royal.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported their 17-foot boat went down late Saturday afternoon, leaving the four boaters bout 500 yards from shore in 52-degree water.

Beaufort Water Search and Rescue says the boaters were safely out of the water in less than an hour.

No injuries were reported. A rescue swimmer from the Parris Island Fire Department helped get the men to safety.

Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District spokesman Scott Harris said Sunday officials do now know why the boat sank.