Community invited to meeting for the proposed Jasper Ocean Terminal

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District will be holding an open house and public scoping meeting to provide information about the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that proposed for a marine container terminal adjacent to the Savannah River in Jasper County.

The open house will be from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and the scoping meeting will be from 7 to 9 p.m both being held at Hardeeville Elementary School (150 Hurricane Alley, Hardeeville, SC).

According to a release from Corps of Engineers the meeting and scoping will take written and oral comments from the public about the affected environment in order to identify issues that should be evaluated by the EIS.

There will be a court reporter there to document statements made during the meeting.

More information on the proposed project can be found here.

