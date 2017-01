SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Proximity 4:25pm on Monday- SCMPD sent out an alert regarding an attempted robbery of a Brinks Armored Truck. SCMPD has two suspects in custody. Both suspects were shot – and the status at this time is Non life-threatening

The investigation is currently underway: the scenes location; Abercorn Street near Truman Parkway. People are encouraged to avoid the area

WSAV will update you as more information becomes available.

#SCMPDAlert: Police investigation underway at Abercorn Street near Truman Parkway. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ONEtes0uy2 — SCMPD (@scmpd) January 30, 2017

#SCMPDAlert Attempted robbery of armored vehicle on southside. 2 suspects shot and in custody. Non life-threatening pic.twitter.com/VvAiFQQsWl — SCMPD (@scmpd) January 30, 2017