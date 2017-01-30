A woman ships containers of lard to State Senator Joyce Krawiec

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A State Senator in North Carolina has taken a lot of heat for her tweet about the recent women’s marches- it doesn’t stop there.

Now Senator Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County is catching flack in a different way.

Many women have been shipping lard to the Senator’s offices and to her home.

Thanks for the lard. Food Bank Appreciates it. We have enough but could use rice, beans, canned goods. Thanks for the contributions. — Joyce Krawiec (@joycekrawiec) January 30, 2017

This all comes in response to her now deleted tweet – “message to crazies at women’s march– if brains were lard, you couldn’t grease a small skillet. you know who you are.”

Since then she’s received a lot of criticism and response on social media.

Earlier this week she offered an apology and tried to clarify what she meant by her comments, but that didn’t stop dozens of women from shipping the lard.

I apologize. I apologize. I was only talking to those who acted inappropriately. Forgive me Please. Twitter Lesson learned. — Joyce Krawiec (@joycekrawiec) January 24, 2017

I apologize to those women who marched for right reasons. I was only talking about those I described. They didn't speak for all women — Joyce Krawiec (@joycekrawiec) January 24, 2017

In fact, several comments are posted on amazon’s website from women who sent lard and encouraged others to do so.

Including this comment: “Apparently Senator Krawiec thinks women who march for our rights have lard for brains. So I sent her some of my brains. Great product!”

A Winston Salem woman not only sent lard to the Senator but set up a go-fund-me page to help others do the same.

The senator has not commented about the shipments of lard- but did offer an apology “to those who acted inappropriately”