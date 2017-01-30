A rare Liger club – a cross between a lion and a tiger has been born in Russia

By Published: Updated:
liger-3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The director of the Russian circus that is touring with the cub says ligers are rare and are only born in captivity.

Liger Cub


This one, named “Tzar,” is from a zoo in southern Russia.

He is active and healthy, and is being fed from a bottle with milk provided by a goat at the zoo.
Tzar’s father is a lion named Cesar and his mother is a tigress named Princess.

The head of the circus says there are only about 30 ligers in the world and they can grow to be huge.
The largest liger in the world is named Hercules and weighs more than 900 pounds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s