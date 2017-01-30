A rare Liger club – a cross between a lion and a tiger has been born in Russia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The director of the Russian circus that is touring with the cub says ligers are rare and are only born in captivity.

This one, named “Tzar,” is from a zoo in southern Russia.

He is active and healthy, and is being fed from a bottle with milk provided by a goat at the zoo.

Tzar’s father is a lion named Cesar and his mother is a tigress named Princess.

The head of the circus says there are only about 30 ligers in the world and they can grow to be huge.

The largest liger in the world is named Hercules and weighs more than 900 pounds.