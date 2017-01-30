SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) / (WXIA) — a Georgia couple found guilty of abusing two of their 10 children are sentenced today.

Judge Deborah Fluker sentenced Therian and Recardo Wimbush to 30 years: 20 years behind bars and 10 on probation for child cruelty.

The Gwinnett county jury found Recardo and Therian Wimbush guilty on the second-degree child cruelty charges against them, but not guilty on the first-degree offenses they faced.

The parents of 10 children were accused of locking their oldest son, now 16, in a basement for two years in deplorable conditions and withholding medical treatment from another son, now 10 years old, with abdominal skin cancer.

The couple chose to defend themselves, which included cross-examining their own children.