A bill finally proposed in the Georgia House could pave the way for Chatham County to get a casino.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Rep. Ron Stephens’ proposed Bill is titled with the name, “Destination Resorts.” The bill would allow for casino gambling in Georgia.

‘Destination Resorts’ allows for two casinos. The placed locations are contingent upon the population size of the county in which the casino would be built in.

The first casino would be permitted in a county with a population size of 900,000 citizens. The only county with that number is: Fulton County in Atlanta.

The other population constraint is that of: equal to 250,000 citizens but no more than 900,000 citizens. Chatham County is the only county not connected to Atlanta that fits the requirements – for the casino.

The bills name – might unfold more clues about the possible location. Any destination has to be connected to a convention center district; that means, Hutchinson Island fits the bill perfectly.

The bills revised version does not give local lawmakers the final say: instead a gaming commission will negotiate any deal for the state and takes five million per year for licensing.

Any county with a casino will get tax revenue from the facility – but the number is not exactly specified in the bill.

At least two members of the Savannah Delegation: Rep. Jesse Petrea and State Rep. Bill Hitchens oppose the casinos in Georgia.

The rest of the House will be debating the idea before it ever comes up for a vote.