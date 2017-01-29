Protests against Trump travel ban at WDC, ATL airports

Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
ATLANTA (AP) – Protesters will gather at two of the nation’s busiest airports to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

A group calling itself “A Stand for Refugees and Immigrants” said on Facebook that a rally would take place at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 4 p.m.  The protest will be at the airport’s Domestic South Terminal.

A separate but similar protest is planned for Washington Dulles International Airport at 1 p.m.

Trump’s order placed a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program. Syrians are indefinitely blocked from entry.

A federal judge late Saturday issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people affected by the ban.

