Yemassee Family Dollar offering cash reward after robbery

Yemassee, SC (WSAV) – Family Dollar is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person who robbed the store.

The store is located along 301 Yemassee Highway. The robbery was reported to Yemasee police last Thursday around 10 in the evening.

The unidentified male pictured below is the prime suspect in this Robbery.

If you have any information regarding the robbery or the subject pictured above, please contact Yemassee Police Department at (843) 589-6315 or the Family Dollar Store at 1-855-331-8326.