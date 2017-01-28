Yemassee Family Dollar offering cash reward after robbery

andrew james wsav news 3 reporter By Published:
yemassee_wanted

Yemassee, SC (WSAV) – Family Dollar is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person who robbed the store.

The store is located along 301 Yemassee Highway. The robbery was reported to Yemasee police last Thursday around 10 in the evening.

The unidentified male pictured below is the prime suspect in this Robbery.

yemassee_wanted

If you have any information regarding the robbery or the subject pictured above, please contact Yemassee Police Department at (843) 589-6315 or the Family Dollar Store at 1-855-331-8326.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s