METRO INVESTIGATES SHOOTING AT WINDSOR CROSSING APARTMENTS

By Published:
savannah-chatham-metropolitan-police-department

SAVANNAH, GA (January 28, 2017): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating the  shooting of a 21-year-old male on Saturday, Jan. 28 on the 12500 block of Whitebluff Road.

 At about 1:00 a.m. Metro officers responded to Windsor Crossing Apartments finding the Jamon Davis with non-life threatening injuries. Davis was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for care.

 Detectives are working to determine the actual circumstances leading up to the shooting.  Detectives believe this was not a random incident and believe risky behavior to be a factor.

 Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

 Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

