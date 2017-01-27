“We need justice.” Public asked to help in solving connected homicides

SAVANNAH, Ga. Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department is seeking the public help in helping to bring justice to two unsolved 2015 homicides.

On November 14, 2015 SCMPD responded to the shootings of Emanuel Simmons, 31, and Robert “Ricky” Brown Junior, 18.

Both died later of their wounds.

On Friday, SCMPD detectives announced that they have determined that both shootings are connected. Since both murders have gone unsolved, police and family members are turning to the public for help.

“So these people need to be taken off the streets, to make our community safer,” Detective Jacob Schroyer said.

Both families pleaded with reporter in a press conference Friday, fighting back tears, for help in bringing closure for their sons, father, brothers and grandchildren.

“Just come forward. We need help. We need justice,” Brown’s sister Aujanae Stamper said.

Those with information are encouraged to call local Savannah CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. There may be a reward for information provided.