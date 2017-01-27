Savannah’s newest charter: Susie King Taylor Community School

A new charter school is expected to open its doors in Savannah. The Savannah-Chatham Public School Board has approved the petition for the Susie King Taylor Community School.

The school could open as early as next school year if its petition is approved by the Georgia Department of Education.

Dr. Christen Higgins Cloughterty joins the conversation to talk about the new school, its namesake, and what this means for our community.

More details:

Susie King Taylor Community School

Open House

Sun., Jan 29

2- 4pm

1709 Bull St (corner of 34th St)

Click here for more information.