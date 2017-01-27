Our Hometown: Mighty Eighth celebrates Eighth Air Force anniversary

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

 

You’re invited to celebrate American History with the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth this weekend!

To mark the 75th anniversary of the Eighth Air Force, the museum is bringing out some of its rarely seen model planes for public viewing AND you and your child can build your own!

The Children’s Model Day Camp is Saturday, January 28, from 10 am to 4 pm. The cost is $30 for kids 6 to 16.

Lunch, model, and supplies are included.

There are also Family Model Building Classes at 10 am and 1 pm.

All ages are welcome.

The cost is $15 per child, per class.

To make Reservations, call: 912-988-1835 or email education@mightyeighth.org

 

 

