Albany victims, Efforts underway for disaster relief team

SAVANNAH, Ga. – “It was definitely alarming to realize that people’s lives were shattered,” Evan Lovelace, a volunteer leader, said. “That people lost their business, loss of homes, some even loss of life.”

Destroyed homes and cars is what remain of Albany, Ga. Some people are left without a home and have nowhere else to go.

“What I understand from pictures that I’ve seen from them that there are areas of Albany that are unrecognizable,” Lovelace said. “A lot of just severe damage.”

And it’s not just from one storm. Earlier in January a storm system, less severe, struck that same area. Even though it left a smaller mess there’s still a lot to clean up, especially after this past weekend.

“Particularly the F-3 tornado that blew through multiple counties that had a big impact on Albany, Ga.,” Lovelace said.

Lovelace works out of Compassion Christian Church at the Statesboro campus. He’s partnered with other groups to send relief efforts to the area.

“Just knowing that your community and people right in our backyard were just altered because of this storm,” Lovelace said. “It’s pretty concerning.”

Lovelace’s family, who lives in Albany, has told him the conditions of the town. How they’ve been helping, but need others to join in.

So Lovelace has asked community members to step up and give some of their time to make a difference in others’ lives.

“There are people in Albany who are not working right now,” Lovelace said. “Who are not probably even close to livin a normal life, so for us to take three days away from work and our families it’s well worth it.”

Lovelace’s family is okay and their home was not hit.

The team they’re looking to organize will leave February 7th and be gone for at least three days.

If you’d like to sign up to volunteer you can email Lovelace at elovelace@compassionchristian.com.