Albany toddler still missing, authorities call off search

By Published:
A rescue worker enters a hole in the back of a mobile home Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Big Pine Estates that was damaged by a tornado, in Albany, Ga. Fire and rescue crews were searching through the debris, looking for people who might have become trapped when the deadly storm came through. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
A rescue worker enters a hole in the back of a mobile home Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Big Pine Estates that was damaged by a tornado, in Albany, Ga. Fire and rescue crews were searching through the debris, looking for people who might have become trapped when the deadly storm came through. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

Albany (AP) – An emergency official in southwest Georgia says crews have ended their search for a 2-year-old boy reported missing after a tornado struck his parents’ mobile home last weekend.

The child, Detrez Green, had not been found as of Friday afternoon. Authorities in Albany say the boy’s mother told them he slipped away from her Sunday afternoon and toddled into their kitchen just before a tornado sent an oak tree crashing onto their home.

Search and rescue teams combed the wreckage of the family’s home and the surrounding area for days, but found no sign of the toddler.

Dougherty County emergency management director Ron Rowe said Friday that officials have called off the search.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s