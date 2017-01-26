UPDATE: Deputy on administrative leave, Deadly shooting

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. – “That’s a split second decision,” Sheriff Noel Brown, of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department, said. “That’s a life or death situation. It’s whether you go home to your family.”

He’s referring to the deputy involved shooting that resulted in the death of 52-year-old Gary Wigley.

It happened off of Highway 119 late Monday night on the county line between both Bulloch and Effingham counties.

Effingham deputies were serving a felony warrant to Wigley.

Investigators said the deputies saw the long gun in Gary Wigley’s hands and asked him to put it down.

He refused and they shot him dead.

“You put yourself in our shoes,” Brown said. “We’re there and we have a reason to be there cooperate, comply.”

This incident came as a shock to Wigley’s neighbors. They did not want to make their identities known, but said they’re alarmed this happened so close to home.

They added how they all keep to themselves and had no idea Wigley was a registered sex offender.

Even though he was on Effingham County side Brown said his deputies responded because they were asked.

“When other law enforcement needs assistance near your county and you do you want to assist them and help them with any matter they may have as far as going to an arrest,” Brown said.

“Confrontations are bound to happen. We’re under manned under staffed and it makes it hard of your chances of that happening again. You never know.”

Brown said this was a terrible situation that doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Our prayers not only go out to that family, but also the families of our officers involved in this incident at the time,” Brown said. “When something like this happens always remember we do need to pray about it for the simple reason that there’s no other thing to do at that time. You need to understand that you need to fall back to that and that we do have a calling to have compassion for everybody involved.”

News 3 has been told by Effingham County that Wigley has had a run in with them before, but not Bulloch County.

The status of the other two deputies is unclear right now. Brown said more information should be released by next week.