The original Savannah Lip Sync Battle Thursday 6-9PM

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society invites the Savannah community to enjoy the Original Savannah Lip Sync Battle this Thursday, January 26th from 6-9pm at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts.

Experience a night of full-on Lip Sync performances from some of Savannah’s most engaging personalities. Vote for your favorites as competitors battle to win The Lip Sync Trophy without singing one single note.

$5 donation at entry includes 5 “vote” tickets for your favorite performer. Additional “vote” tickets are available for $1 per ticket.

In addition to the Lip Sync Battle, the evening event will celebrate the accomplishments of the 2016 Savannah Light The Night Walk. Top fundraisers, sponsors and dedicated committee members will be recognized. All event proceeds will benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The 18th Annual Savannah Light The Night Walk, held on Friday, November 18th at Forsyth Park, drew over 1,000 participants and raised $200,000 for the organization. The walk was originally to be held in October and was rescheduled due to Hurricane Matthew. Light The Night encourages teams of families, friends, co-workers and local and national corporations to come together to raise funds for LLS.

The 2016 Savannah Light The Night Walk was generously sponsored by: Enmarket, Curtis & Elizabeth Anderson Cancer Institute at Memorial University Medical Center, Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah, Thomas & Hutton, Brasseler USA, JE Dunn Construction, Seacrest Partners, Cordasco & Company, Jan-Pro Cleaning Systems and Georgia Ports Authority.

Funds raised will be used to support lifesaving blood cancer research, free educational materials for patients and families, and comprehensive, personalized assistance through LLS’s Information Resource Specialists. Last year, nearly $60 million was raised through Light The Night Walks in approximately 200 communities in North America and Canada.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ® (LLS) is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services.

The Georgia Chapter serves patients with a variety of programs including the Patti Robinson Kaufmann First Connection Program, The Trish Greene Back to School Program for Children with Cancer and the LLS Co-Pay Assistance Program which last year provided $1.37 million to patients statewide. Currently, the Georgia Chapter is funding a $1.68 million Therapy Acceleration Program (TAP) research grant with Dr. Anand Jillella of Emory Winship Cancer Institute. It is estimated that there were approximately 4,530 new diagnoses for blood cancer in Georgia in 2016. Visit http://www.lls.org/ga.