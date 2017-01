Savannah (WSAV) – Have a question or concern in your neighborhood or another part of Savannah? Mayor Eddie DeLoach invites you to share them with him and other members of our community. The mayor is hosting his State of the City address during a Town Hall Meeting Thursday, February 9th.

It is scheduled to begin at 6:30PM in the Johnny Mercer Theater at the Savannah Civic Center.

Everyone is encouraged to attend.