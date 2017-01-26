Our Hometown: Locals share stories from the Women’s March on Washington

Nearly 300 local women, men, and children traveled to Washington DC from Savannah over the weekend to take part in the historic Women’s March on Washington.

Participants say it was a show of solidarity in support of women’s rights and other causes.

This Sunday, January 29, from 6 to 8 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, hear from local marchers on why they went, what they took away, and the work that needs to be done to move forward in the movement.

Signs created for the Women’s March by Panhandle Slim will be on display in the church sanctuary, as well as portraits of marchers from local journalist and photographer, Molly Hayden.

