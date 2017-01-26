GDOT begins Interstate 16 WB slab replacement project

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Commuters be alert, you can expect traffic delays with daily lane closures as GDOT (Georgia Department of Transportation) begin a full-depth replacement of the concrete slab at mile post 94 at the EmanuelCandler County line.

Kiewit Infrastructure South Company is heading the $1.8M project and will be cutting, pulling, setting and curing slabs that will replace the current ones on I-16 westbound. Traffic will shift around one left or right I-16 lane closure depending on the slab locations.

According to a release from GDOT, the maintenance contract covers I-16 westbound side only at various locations between mile post 94 Emanuel/Candler County line and mile post 150 Effingham/Chatham County line.

It’s projected to be complete by the summer of 2017, depending on weather conditions.

This and similar upcoming maintenance service contracts within the 26-county Southeast District come from the Transportation Funding Act (TFA) of 2015. GDOT uses the sustained annual revenue from the TFA to launch much-needed routine maintenance and capital improvements.