Florida airport shooting suspect indicted on 22 counts

By Published: Updated:
Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Santiago is accused of fatally shooting several people at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim and faces airport violence and firearms charges that could mean the death penalty if he's convicted. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Miami (AP) – The man suspected of the shooting at a South Florida airport that left five people dead and six wounded has been formally indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment returned Thursday charges 26-year-old Esteban Santiago with 11 counts of causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, five counts of causing death during a crime of violence and six counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence. Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted in the January 6th shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The indictment contains no terrorism-related charges despite Santiago’s claims to the FBI that he was inspired by the Islamic State extremist group.

Santiago is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges Monday. He is being held without bail.

