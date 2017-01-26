Don Ryan Center For Innovation Brings Business Startup Help To City Of Beaufort

The Don Ryan Center for Innovation is now officially part of Beaufort City Hall, after a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday evening.

“Our core is in Bluffton, but we work with companies all throughout Beaufort county. We don’t care what side of what bridge or what river you live across,” said David Nelem, CEO of the Don Ryan Center for Innovation.

Beaufort City Councilman Stephen Murray who just brought the Beaufort Digital Corridor to the City of Beaufort, also spearheaded bringing the Don Ryan Center to the city.

“Beaufort City Council’s taken a hard look at economic development and we really want to focus on entrepreneurship and innovative businesses and try to cultivate those with ideas and products and services; and try to help them expand into the region and create more economic opportunity for citizens,” Murray said.

Both city mayors from Bluffton and Beaufort were in attendance at the ribbon cutting, and both spoke about partnership and togetherness.

“The bridge connects. We don’t think the bridge divides,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.

The partnership will help both people in the community and the municipalities themselves.

“We help start up and early stage businesses grow, um , so they can go out in the region and hire people and create more jobs and increase the tax base,” said Nelem.

Out of the Bluffton location, over the past four year, they’ve created 28 new companies and nearly 100 jobs.

“Bluffton’s kind of the wild card in Beaufort county,” Nelem said, “The average age here is 33 years old very young population, very vibrant population, and having economic development opportunities that are outside of retail, construction and tourism, that’s gonna be a huge thing for these people.”

This week the center merged with Bluffton Public Development, making it both a business think-tank and a developer.

“You graduate out of here, the PDC was going to find you space, put you in the town or in the region, well now it’s all under one roof,” said Nelem.

Thursdays satellite Don Ryan Center for Innovation was the start of much more economic opportunity to come.

“Great way of of two municipalities like Beaufort and Bluffton working together, something we need more of,” Nelem adds.