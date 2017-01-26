Brian Kemp’s hacking claims investigated further

Claims of cyber attacks on Georgia’s Secretary of State’s computer system are under investigation. But the agency doing the investigating is the same one accused of the attempted hacking.

Back in December, Secretary of State Brian Kemp claimed the Department of Homeland Security had made unsuccessful attempts to compromise the state’s network.

Now Homeland Security investigators want to see those records.

Originally the department had said it was all a mistake by a contractor. It appears now they are taking a closer look to find out exactly what happened.