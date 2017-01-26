Beaufort man sentenced to 20 years for voluntary manslaughter

Beaufort (State of SC) – A 19-year-old Beaufort man pleaded guilty earlier today to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the 2015 shooting death of Matthew Horne at a Beaufort basketball court.

Malik Shakur Stanfield was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Stanfield, then 17, shot and killed 20-year-old Matthew Horne while the two were at the Charles Lind Brown Activity Center on Greene Street on April 30, 2015.

Stanfield pleaded guilty following two days of testimony at the Beaufort County Courthouse. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Hunter Swanson. Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen handed down the sentence.