A ten year old surfer had a close encounter with a photo-bombing shark

Chris Hasson said he was taking photos of his son Eden riding a wave off Samurai Beach at Port Stephens, 110 miles north of Sydney, on Tuesday (January 24) when something unexpected and indistinct caught his eye.

He discovered he had photographed the face of a twisting shark just below the surface with his son on an apparent collision course.

Hasson says shark experts have since told him it was a juvenile great white about eight feet long.

Eden was not injured.

“I was shocked, but I wasn’t too scared because it was like it just happened and if I was on the wave and I saw it, I probably would have freaked out and fell off. I was lucky I didn’t fall off.” — Eden Hasson

